The Nairobi Literature Festival stylised as NBO Litfest is scheduled to take place in three locations this year beginning on August 24 to 27.

Continuing its objective of celebrating art, culture, and the boundless potential of knowledge, all flourishing within Nairobi’s public libraries, the festival this year will be held at the McMillan Library, The Kaloleni Library and the Eastlands Library.

This year’s theme, “Mtaa Narratives” is aimed at exploring stories and the culture of Kenya’s neighbourhoods known as ‘mtaas’ in Sheng.

“This year’s theme, Mtaa Narratives, is a call to explore cultural memory and the stories that ground us. Mtaa being kitongoji, neighbourhood, baze, hood, home, how do we negotiate distance from and proximity to our roots? What do we foreground? Are there inflexible ideas about a place?” the organisers of the festival said.

All three public libraries, which are part of the festival, are part of Book Bunk’s project libraries which are colonial buildings re-engineered to serve their immediate communities as the primary audiences. An acclaimed lineup of local, regional, and international writers, artists, and performers will breathe life into the festival.

Speaking about what to expect from this year’s event, Book bunk said, “The festival will feature a day dedicated to children’s programming and a special tribute series commemorating literary giants whose enduring influence resonates even in their absence.”

For those unable to attend in person, some key festival programme segments will be streamed online.

“Our commitment to inclusivity ensures wheelchair access and sign language interpretation. Key segments of the festival will be live-streamed, connecting with our online audience,” they added.

The event is free for all but registration is required.