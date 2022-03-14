NCBA golf series: David Omollo emerges winner at Nyanza Golf Club

Nyanza golf club’s David Omollo carded a round of 42 points to win the second round of the NCBA Golf series held at Nyanza Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 13, David’s effort was enough to fend off the challenge by Romy Sandhu, who closed his round with 39 points. Division one players are categorized as golfers who rank between handicaps zero and 18.

In the second division consisting of golfers playing off handicaps 19-36, Tom Agumbi, playing off handicap 20, carded a round of 42 points to top the division ahead of Ramesh Karia, playing off handicap 22, who ended his round with a haul of 39 points.

In the third division, made up of golfers playing off handicaps 37 and 54, Clifford Agumbi, playing off handicap 38, carded a total of 38 points to seal the win ahead of Francis Odhiambo, who managed 37 points playing off handicap 42.

Among the lady golfers, Beatrice Otieno, playing off handicap 34, carded a round of 37 points to emerge lady winner.

At the same time, 17-year-old Nicholas Nyambogo was crowned the winner in the junior golfers’ category, having carded 34 points.

“I have been playing golf for two years now and pleased to have won the junior category at this tournament. I came here to show my talent and sharpen my skills, but also to see how I would cope under pressure, as I want to turn pro one day and take part in more competitions. I look forward to taking part in the forthcoming NCBA junior golf events in the 2022 NCBA Golf Series calendar”, said Nicholas Nyambogo.

This year’s Series will include three junior golf tournaments meant to expose the talent at a tender age.

Meanwhile, Joseph Atito and Julius Omollo took top honours in the first and second nine with 20 points apiece in the nines.

In the longest drive contest, Wycliff Ayienda and Lydia Oketch were the day’s winners in the men’s and ladies’ categories, while Q. Abubakar won the nearest to the pin contest.

The Nyanza Club leg was the second in the 2022 edition of the NCBA Golf Series, which will feature 18 legs and have an expanded schedule covering Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Series will culminate in a grand finale tournament where the top four winners will enjoy a fully sponsored golf tour at The Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.

The Series now moves to the Kitale Golf Club on March 9th for the third leg.