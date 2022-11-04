NCBA Golf Series heads to Thika Sports Club for the 16th leg

Over 100 golfers have enlisted to participate in this weekend’s 16th leg of the NCBA Golf series at Thika Sports Club, Kiambu County.

Players will battle for tickets to feature in the Series’ Grand Finale set for 9th December at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Tournament sponsors NCBA through its Managing Director John Gachora expect to witness stiff opposition during the one day championship.

“As we head to Thika Sports Club this weekend, we expect some very entertaining golf action as we have had in the previous events. This being the 17th event, we are happy with how far we have reached with this series. We are proud to have offered many golfers across the country a chance to compete in the tournament, which is an opportunity for them to better their skills,” said Gachora.

The event follows the conclusion of the Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman’s Prize held last weekend and also doubled up as a qualifier tournament for the series.

At the event, handicap 15 Sammy Nga’ng’a claimed the Division One winners’ prize with a score of 41 points. He beat Sam Mbori (handicap 18) who carded 40 points.

Claiming the top honors in the Division Two category was handicap 22 Adil Popat who won with 40 points on count-back, beating Paul Gondi (handicap 25).

Meanwhile, Olive Njagi’s 38 points were enough to earn her bragging rights among the ladies, while junior Martin Wanyoike (handicap 8) posted 34 points to claim the top spot in the juniors’ category.

The four winners automatically earned slots at the Grand Finale. So far, 79 players have qualified for the ultimate tournament and comprise the tournaments’ Division One, Division Two, Division Three, Juniors, and Ladies’ category winners.

The series has been held at Kenya Railways, Nyanza Club, Kitale, Serena in Uganda, Nakuru, Great Rift, Sigona, Karen, Royal, VetLab, Limuru, and Mombasa golf clubs.

Karen Country Club and Lake Victoria Serena, Uganda hosted two of the series’ three junior golf events with the final junior tournament set to be held on 15th – 16th December at Muthaiga Golf Club.

After the Thika tournament, attention will then shift to Muthaiga Golf Club for the Grand Finale on 9th December.