NCBA Golf Series: John Odhiambo victorious at Royal

John Odhiambo emerged the winner of the ninth leg of the NCBA Golf series held at the par 72 Royal Golf Club, Nairobi.

Odhiambo beat a pool of 249 other after posting 76 gross to clinch the leg.

The Men’s Gross category saw Joseph Oballa, playing off handicap 7, clinching victory with a score of 78 gross. Not far behind, Paul Ichangi, playing off handicap 5, secured the runner-up position with a score of 81 gross.

In the fiercely contested Ladies Category, Diana Mbuba, playing off handicap 7, claimed the top spot with an impressive score of 80 gross, after countback. Njeri Onyango, playing off handicap 8, put up a formidable challenge to come in second with similar points.

The Nett Categories saw Yash Goel, playing off handicap 24, emerging as the winner among the Men with an impressive score of 66 nett, while Hellen Musalia, playing off handicap 36, claimed the top spot among the women with a score of 69 nett.

In the Juniors category, Joshua Kounah, playing off handicap 30, showcased his immense talent and emerged as the winner with a remarkable score of 66 nett.

The Longest Drive challenge saw Rowny Ng’etich and Diana Mbuba dazzle among the men and ladies, respectively, showcasing their power and accuracy off the tee. Sunny Babra displayed remarkable precision and claimed victory in the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

The highlight of the event came when Lucy Kisia hit a spectacular hole-in-one on hole number 17. Lucy was previously among the top winners of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series, earning herself a coveted opportunity to visit the famed Fancourt Golf Estate.

Speaking during the event, Acting NCBA Group Director, Corporate Banking, Charles Omondi, expressed his admiration for the golfers’ skill and dedication, stating; “The Series has consistently showcased the immense talent present in the region’s golfing community. We are proud to witness such outstanding performances from all the participants. We are also delighted by the tremendous turnout of 249 golfers which showcases the great reception of the series among the golfing community.”

Following the Royal event, the series now moves to Muthaiga Golf Club for the tenth leg, which is set to be held on 5th August 2023.