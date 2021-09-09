NCBA Golf Series moves to Kakamega this weekend

Kakamega Golf Club will host the fifteenth round of the ongoing NCBA Golf series. Over 100 golfers are expected to take part in the round at the par 72 Kakamega Golf Club.

Winners will book a place in the grand finale which will be held at the Karen Country Club in December. So far, 65 players from previous tournaments have qualified for the ultimate tournament which has so far attracted 1,900 golfers .

Speaking ahead of the event, John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group noted: “We are delighted to be taking this series to the western region. So far, the series has produced 14 overall winners. As a bank, golf provides us with an opportunity to understand our customer needs and preferences. We look forward to the tournament as it will also provide us an opportunity to meet existing and potential customers in Kakamega as we celebrate our branch opening.”

So far, NCBA Series has been held in Thika, VetLab, Kitale, Sigona, Nyali, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Kiambu, Nakuru, Machakos, Limuru and Karen with the latter hosting the series’ first of the two junior golf events.

Top winners from the junior NCBA tournament qualified to play at the Rome Classic in October this year and the Big 5 tournament to be held in South Africa next year.