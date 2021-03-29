NCBA Group full year net profit down 42% on increased impairments

NCBA Group Plc has reported a full year profit after tax of Kshs. 4.6 billion for the period ending 31st December 2020 on account of increased loan loss provision triggered by COVID-19.

The net profit declined 42% from Kshs. 7.8 billion the lender registered during the same period in 2019.

“To support our customers we restructured Kshs. 78 billion of loans and increased our credit provision reserves by Kshs. 20 billion to address the uncertain economic environment that continues to persist. The high levels of credit provisions taken resulted in a year over year drop in profit after tax of 42%.” said John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director.

This is the first time NCBA is announcing full year results as an entity following the successful merger of NIC Group PLC and CBA in October 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



However, the Group maintained strong operational performance which saw operating income grow 38% to Kshs. 46.4 billion from Kshs. 33.7 billion registred last year.

Operating profit (before provisions and exceptional items) increased by 37% to KES 26.8 billion, the lender said.

NCBA says due to adverse effects of COVID-19, it disbursed Kshs. 432 billion in digital loans which enabled small enterprises and individuals with the tools to manage their day-to-day needs and working capital.

Total interest income also increased to Kshs. 44.2 billion during the period under review, from Kshs. 25.5 billion in 2019.

“To cushion our business and our customers against the impact of COVID-19, we took unprecedented measures throughout the year. We implemented a robust cost containment plan that reduced operating expenses and contributed to the operating profit increase,” Gachora added.

Non-Performing Loans grew 19% to stand at Kshs. 40.1 billion while non-performing loan provision coverage went up 61% from 56% last year.

“However, NCBA’s fundamentals remained solid with total assets up Kshs. 33 billion to close at Kshs. 528 billion and customer deposits up by Kshs. 43 billion to close at Kshs. 421.5 billion. We remain very well capitalized with core capital at Kshs. 64.8 billion and have a robust liquidity of 55%, allowing us to continue effectively serving our clients through these challenging times” said Gachora.

With 35 million customers in Kenya, the Group plans to roll out M-Shwari digital platform in its mobile savings and loan business in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Ivory Coast before the end of the year.

The board has recommended a payment of a final dividend for the year of Kshs. 1.50 per share.