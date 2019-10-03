NCBA Group unveils new logo as it commences operations

NCBA Group has Thursday unveiled a new logo and tagline (Go for it) as it officially commences operations.

The Central Bank of Kenya and the National Treasury granted approval for the merger of NIC Group PLC (NIC) and Commercial Bank of Africa Limited (CBA) via a Kenya Gazette notice of Friday, 27th September 2019.

The approval paved the way for the two organisations to officially start operations as NCBA Group PLC from Tuesday, 1st October 2019, with the Kenya operating bank being called NCBA Bank Kenya PLC.

Isaac Awuondo, Chairman designate of NCBA Bank Kenya PLC said the new brand identity will enable the combined entity to leverage on the strengths, values and historic legacies of the former two brands.

“We are pleased to unveil our new inspirational logo, as part of our journey to bring our merger under one unified banner. Starting this month, the new NCBA logo and visual identity will be rolled out gradually across all our customer touch points,” said Awuondo.

John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director said the name and logo reflects the new bank’s deep roots and experience in the region and it also represents the ambitions of the bank to become the first bank in Kenya and to grow across the continent.

“We are excited about our bold, new unified identity which sets us apart and resonates very well with our customers. NCBA is a stronger and larger bank, with the financial strength, expertise and regional connectivity to put its customers first through an expanded range of products and services,” says Gachora.

The bank will over the next month finalise the harmonisation of its systems so that its customers can enjoy seamless services across our channels in Kenya.

“Our ambition is that by 1st November, all NCBA customers will experience the same service levels regardless of their previous relationship at NIC or CBA,” Gachora said.

The next phase of the merger is the integration of the businesses in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, which is still subject to specific regulatory approvals from those countries.

Elsewhere, Equity has unveiled a refreshed identity in line with the ongoing journey of transformation and regional expansion. The new identity is aimed at creating sustainable growth path and service delivery in today’s rapidly changing financial services environment.

Going forward, Equity will present itself as a unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof; ranging from banking to insurance and investment. From an identity perspective, the new logo now features “Equity” without an entity name such as Group, Bank, Insurance, or Investment Bank.

Commenting on the move, Equity Group CEO and Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi noted that the refreshed positioning follows an extensive three-year process of sounding out its current and future customer segments.

“The evolution of our brand is an important part of our strategy for continued market leadership as well as being integral to the promise we made to all of our stakeholders when we began our journey of transformation to modernize and do all we can to get closer to and better serve our customers,” he said.

“We are proud of the role Equity has continued to play in the growth and prosperity of Kenya and its people. Our brand has carried us through a disruptive and trailblazing 35 years’ period. During this period, we have evolved from a small building society to a leading bank in East and Central Africa. We have become a leading digital bank while our social impact investments hold promise to secure our young people as our future servant leaders. The refreshed brand identity reflects the future we envision, one which communicates our global capability, strong heritage, innovative culture and agile business model that will carry and give the brand momentum to scale its strengths across Africa and the world,” Dr. James Mwangi added.

The refreshed look will first roll out in Kenya and eventually in all other markets where the Group has established its presence including Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and now, Zambia, Mozambique and Ethiopia.