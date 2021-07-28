NCBA pools housing solutions for potential home buyers

NCBA Bank has rolled out EasyBuild, a platform to provide potential home buyers with a one stop shop for all construction solutions.

The lender says NCBA EasyBuild platform consists of a consortium of service providers such as project managers, architects, interior designers, quantity surveyors, structural engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers will support customers to design and build their dream homes.

“NCBA EasyBuild will create value for all home dreamers as it will provide a less taxing approach to owning a home. By leveraging on a pool of consultants, we believe that we will be providing a one stop shop to prospecting homeowners,” said Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Retail Banking Director.

The solution will be available in Nairobi and the surrounding metropolitan area that covers Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado’s urban areas, the lender stated.

Mwithiga says the lender seeks to offer financing of the construction cost and will defer loan principal repayments for 9 months during construction.

“NCBA EasyBuild is a transformational and all-inclusive new product. All Kenyans including those in the Diaspora now have an opportunity to easily build the home of their dreams,” he added.