NCCK urges IEBC to analyze the findings of 2017 General Election

The National Council of Churches Kenya (NCCK) Machakos Chairman Canon Dr. Edward Nzinga together with the Council of Churches in Machakos has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to facilitate an analysis and evaluation of findings of the 2017 General Election.

Dr. Nzinga was addressing the press together with the County Coordinating Committee (CCC) at ABC Bomani in Machakos town. He asked the IEBC to be careful so that the shortcomings of the previous election are not repeated.

“Let the IEBC facilitate a public discussion on the recommendations arising from the previous election evaluation and avoid the repetition of the 2017 election’s shortcomings,” said Dr. Nzinga.

According to Dr. Nzinga and the CCC, if the IEBC were to produce the report detailing how the 2017 election was conducted, then there would not be any loopholes and doubts for the 2022 upcoming election. He said it would also highlight the key obstacles in the previous general election.

Dr. Nzinga mentioned youth participation in elections and warned the young people against being used by politicians to stir up violence.

He asked them not only to vote but also offer themselves as candidates in various elective positions.

“Let our young people not be gangs and vigilante groups which cause violence but instead vote and also offer themselves as candidates in various elective positions,” urged Dr. Nzinga.

He also urged the IEBC, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and security agencies to take action on any person who instigate violence.

The NCCK chairman further asked for the facilitation of faith institutions and other non-state bodies to carry out civic and voter education to prepare people to fully participate in elections and asked citizens to actively participate in oversight of the electoral process.

“I ask faith institutions and non-state bodies to carry out voter education and encourage the citizens to actively participate in oversight of the electoral process,” he said.

Dr. Nzinga and the County Coordinating Committee called upon all the aspiring candidates at the national and county level to focus on addressing the societal priority needs in their manifestos.

“We urge the leaders and aspiring ones to fulfil the promises they make during campaigns and to focus on food security and infrastructural development,” urged Dr. Nzinga.