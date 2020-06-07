NCIC accuse politicians of fueling the Maasai, Kipsigis conflict

The National Cohesion Integration Commission (NCIC) has identified political instigation as the key trigger behind the Maasai and Kipsigis clashes in parts of Narok South.

Speaking at Simendwa grounds in Olashapani Melelo Ward during a fact finding mission, Commissioner Sam Kona said the Commission will take stern action against the perpetrators.

Kona said NCIC will not relent in reminding politicians to be responsible and instead focus on delivery of services to their constituents.

He urged the locals to work closely with the elders in the area to come up with solutions towards lasting peace.

Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said those found in possession of bows and arrows will be prosecuted just like those holding illegal firearms.

He said for the conflict to end, the Government must repossess all weapons in the custody of residents adding that those who voluntarily surrender them will be rehabilitated.

Kisalu revealed that they had recovered about 1000 bows and 2,400 arrows and directed chiefs in the region to arrest any person seen carrying any form of weapon.

Area MCA Philemon Arwasa called on the locals to invest in education for their children and embrace cohesion saying the conflict is derailing development in the region.

Joel Ole Ntoika a retired Senior Chief said it was unfortunate that elected leaders are inciting communities against each other especially in Mau and called on the Government to ensure those behind the conflict are brought to book.

Ololoipangi, Nadupoi and Olokurto areas are the worst hit by the skirmishes where at least 9 persons have been killed and 20 houses torched leaving several families homeless.

The Cohesion team was on its last day of a fact finding mission on the conflict between the Maasai and the Kipsigis where they collected views from various interest groups among them church organizations, Nyumba kumi elders and security teams