The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) will be among the COMESA election observers following an invitation by the Government of Zambia.

NCIC which will be represented by three commissioners namely, Commissioner Sam Kona, Dr Danvas Makori and Hon. Dorcas Kedogo will observe Zambia’s forthcoming general elections scheduled for 12th August 2021.

NCIC has been in partnership with COMESA since 2019 to undertake vulnerability assessments, and build resilience in the social fabric of Kenya.

The head of the delegation from NCIC, Commissioner Sam Kona said, “the observer mission is an opportunity for the Commission to learn from the vulnerabilities as well as the resilience of preparing and executing an election. The Commission will therefore learn from both the strengths and weaknesses that may be manifested.”

The main objective of the Mission according to Kona is to make an independent and unbiased assessment of the 2021 electoral process in the Republic of Zambia.

The Mission will be led by two COMESA Elders, Ambassador Ashraf Gamal Rashed of Egypt with the assistance of Madam Hope Kivengere of Uganda.

COMESA has also invited delegates from the Kenyan National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee of the National Assembly.

Other delegates invited by COMESA include observers from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Libya, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan, Somalia, and Zimbabwe and the COMESA Secretariat staff.

In a statement issued by COMESA’s Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe, she confirmed that the observer team will be deployed to the field after going through a training programme on the COMESA Election Observer Principles and Methodology.

The mission will cover all the 10 provinces of Zambia.

“As part of its mission, the observer team will consult various electoral stakeholders including political parties, security teams, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, civil society, the media, among others. They will also exchange views with other election observers’ missions,” she said.

The observation process will be guided primarily by the constitution and legal framework of Zambia, in accordance with the relevant international and regional instruments including the COMESA Guidelines on Election Observation.

The Mission will issue its preliminary findings at a press conference in Lusaka a few days after the conclusion of the elections.

Subsequently, the observer mission shall share a more detailed Report including recommendations for future electoral processes.