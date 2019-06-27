The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) says Judiciary is to blame for the continued spewing of hate speech, especially by politicians.

The Commission’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Kyalo Mwengi regretted that Judiciary had dragged many hate speech cases before various courts.

This Mwengi said had created don’t care attitude among politicians and said lack of conclusion cases and conviction had pulled back the gains made on war against hate speech.

Since its inception 11 years ago, following the 2008 National Accord, NCIC has little to show in the war on hate speech, especially amongst the political class.

Mwengi spoke in Kakamega while handing over audio-visual recorders to detectives in the county for evidence gathering.

