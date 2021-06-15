NCIC bombshell: We will bar hate mongers from leaving the country

Political leaders fanning violence ahead of next year’s national elections will not evade responsibility for their actions.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) disclosed Tuesday that it will bar hate mongers from traveling out of the country.

“Masters of Electoral violence and hate mongers to be listed on the Wall of Shame while preachers of peace to be celebrated on the Wall of Fame,” NCIC Chairperson Prof. Samuel Kobia made the revelation during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan (2020-2024), Elections Operations Plan (EOP), Boundaries Review Operations Plan (BROP), and other policy documents at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Discussions are currently underway to deny visas to politicians inciting violence,” Prof. Kobia said.

The warning comes at a time the commission has been spearheading sensitization campaigns targeting political actors in the country with the aim of promoting peace especially during the electioneering period as it develops strategies to avert possible conflicts.

IEBC Strategic Plan is anchored upon five Key Result areas namely; strengthening the legal framework, the effective conduct of elections, enhanced public outreach, equitable representation, and strengthening strategic operations of the Commission.

According to IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati, the journey towards the development of the Strategic Plan commenced after the launch of the Post-election Evaluation (PEE) Report on 12th February 2019.

He said that the draft Strategic Plan was subjected to a process of stakeholders’ validation that included key stakeholders like Election Observer Group (ELOG), URAIA, Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), and Office of the Attorney General and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

On her part, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu called upon the National Assembly to fast track the enactment of election-related legislation.

“Late enactments negatively affect the planning of elections,” she said.