NCIC commends communities for embracing dialogue to solve conflict

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) together with Anglican Development Services Kenya, USAID Kenya and FHI 360, human development organization Friday held a peace forum with communities in Narok County in the aim of ending the disputes ravaging communities in the region.

While speaking at the function in Narok County, NCIC Commissioner Dorcas Kedogo commended the community for embracing dialogue as a means of solving conflict and thus restoring calm in the community.

There has been inter-community conflict in Narok County leading to loss of property and deaths in recent past, prompting the commission to set camp in the area and engage stakeholders in finding a lasting solution for peace.

Speaking in the same meeting, Commissioner Wambui Nyutu, emphasized on the need to embrace dialogue between the youth and the elderly while solving conflict to avoid cultural disputes between the elderly and the youth.

Further, Ms Wambui urged women to take part in peace processes since their role cannot be underestimated as well as they play a major key role in conflict resolution.

NCIC commended the Anglican Development Services Kenya for partnering with NCIC to restore calm in Narok County further urging other partners and stakeholders to come on board to help ensure lasting peace in the region.