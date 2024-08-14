NCIC condemns attack that killed at least 8 people in Marsabit

Commission chairperson Samuel Kobia has urged the government to utilize all available resources to prevent any similar incidents from occurring.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has strongly condemned an incident where a group of unidentified gunmen ambushed a truck along the Kenya-Ethiopian border, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people.

Authorities have reported that two others were seriously injured in the attack, which took place on the Eledimtu-Forole Road in Marsabit County. NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia described the incident as tragic, particularly because the County had enjoyed a period of peace for the past two years.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent attack that disturbs the two years of peace to which NCIC had significantly contributed in achieving, and trust that with the resilience of the Marsabit people and their leaders, peace, and cohesion in the county is sustained,” Kobia said in a statement

The commission’s Chairperson also expressed appreciation for the local leaders who have come together to denounce the incident.

Kobia expressed deep concern over the latest attack, especially if individuals from a neighboring country orchestrated it. He urged the government to utilize all available resources to prevent similar incidents.

“We call upon the residents of Marsabit to remain calm as the relevant Government authorities investigate the matter to bring the culprits to book. As a Commission mandated to facilitate peace and cohesion, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring that any threat to peace and cohesion is dealt with accordingly,” remarked Kobia