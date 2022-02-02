NCIC, EACC to bar inciting politicians from elective seats

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is closely working with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ensure politicians involved in hate speech and inciting the public are barred from vying for elective seats.

NCIC says the move comes after some politicians were summoned to record statements after making inciting remarks in political rallies.

NCIC vice chairperson Wambui Nyutu said the commission, working partnership with EACC, is aims at ensuring integrity issues are upheld to the letter by the politicians as stipulated by the Integrity Act.

Speaking in Naivasha during a consultative meeting, Nyutu said the commission is actively investigating twenty cases of hate speech and incitement by politicians with more on its radar.

The vice chair said the commission will recommend to EACC not to issue integrity certificates to any individual with pending cases in court.

Nyutu also said they have acquired recording devices and recruited enough personnel who will be attending every political rally to monitor and record hateful remarks by politicians.

She was happy to note that hate speech matters will now be expedited following the commitment by the chief justice to establish four special courts to hear and determine matters in record time.

According to Patrick Maingi from the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), investor confidence by the business community is banking on peaceful campaigns and elections to stay afloat.

Maingi said the business sector is one of the most affected whenever election chaos occurs and are therefore keen to contribute to a peaceful election this year.

On his part, Bishop John Warari from Inter-religious council of Kenya said the church will take the lead to preach peace and co-existence among Kenyans.

We have over 72 percent of our faithful who believe in religious leaders and we will engage them in peace during and after elections.