NCIC identifies “Hatupangwingwi” as hate speech, DP Ruto unmoved

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has identified “Hatupangwingwi” as a term likely to incite hate among Kenyans ahead of the elections.

This comes after a study to identify a lexicon of hate words employed by influential people to incite violence on one part of the population, some ethnic groups against other ethnic groups.

According to the NCIC, the study main objective was to explore the commonly used coded hate speech terms in Kenya, establish how the coded terms are perceived by the users and ascertain how these coded terms are perceived by the target communities.

Other terms and phrases singled out by the Commission include, fumigation, eliminate, kill, uncircumscribed, madoadoa, mende, kaffir, watajua hawajui, operation linda kura among others.

According to the Commission “Hatupangwingwi” which loosely translates to ‘no one can arrange us’ targets specific families and communities that have been in power for long particularly the Luo and the Kikuyu.

It’s propagated by political aspirants from families or communities that have not been at the center of power in the past.

“This statement is used to underscore the fact that some families or communities have been at the periphery of national leadership and influence for so long and they no longer want to remain out,” NCIC says.

Hatupangwingwi is derived from the song Sipangwingwi by Exray Taniua ft Trio Mio & Ssaru which became a hit after Deputy President William Ruto picked it up and embraced it in his campaign.

Indeed the song was performed several times during the United Democratic Alliance party National Delegates Conference, with DP Ruto dancing alongside the artists.

Unmoved by the NCIC report, DP Ruto proceeded to post on his social media Twitter page the Sipangwingwi remix hours after NCIC declared the word as hate speech.