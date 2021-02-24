NCIC, KFCB sensitize university students on political intolerance

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has embarked on a sensitization programe for university students to curb rising political temperatures.

NCIC in partnership with Kenya film classification board KFCB sensitized university students on National values and peace to enhance good values and governance among the youth at the grassroots.

Speaking in Mombasa during a training on countering electoral Violence and political intolerance, NCIC Deputy Director of communication Olive Metet urged university leaders to promote peace in the country.

“We are sensitizing them on their role as university student’s leaders to go and preach the gospel of political tolerance to their comrades now that the youth are being used by politicians to cause chaos.” She said.

About 70 students from 24 universities were taken through the sensitization workshop held at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa.

Jennifer Mukami Mbogo, Multimedia University students union president lauded the move terming it as an eye opener for university students.

“We are calling on positive use of social media during this political season instead of using it as a tool to propagate hatred. As youths we should be mature enough to ensure peace prevails and that the youth are not victims of political chaos,” Mukami said.

KFCB Executive Director Ezekiel Mutua said it is important to involve the youth in peace building for sustainable moral values in the society.

Mutua now wants University student leaders to be involved in national policy formulations saying they should be part of nation development.

“University student leaders play a critical role in shaping the society, student leaders should be involved in key policy formulations so that they can shape the future of youth leadership,” Mutua said.

University students leaders present were from Kenyatta University, Multimedia University, Moi University, Technical university of Mombasa, Nairobi University among other public and private universities in the country.