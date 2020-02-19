NCIC, North-Eastern leaders to meet in bid to end insecurity

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is planning to hold a meeting with civic, spiritual and opinion leaders from Northern Kenyan in a bid to end incidences of insecurity.

The commission’s vice chair has challenged the area residents to work with security agents to prevent senseless killings by suspected Al-Shabaab operatives.

Following a series of killings by suspected Alshabab militants in Garissa county the latest been the death of one person, commissioners from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission were in Ijara Garissa county.

The commissioners were on a mission to seek answers on the continued killings in Northern Kenya, with the community on the spot for failing to work with security agencies to avert attacks.

NCIC chair Dr. Samuel Kobia visiting the family of the latest person to be killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants cautioned the residents against abetting criminal activities by the terror network.

The commission also decried cases of youth who continue to be lured into joining terror networks calling for a stakeholder meeting to address the insecurity problem that is hurting development.

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji called on the government to bring back police reservists and arm them with weapons to flush out members of the terror gang who were causing residents sleepless nights.