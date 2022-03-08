NCIC puts on notice leaders perpetrating hate speech

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has put on notice leaders perpetrating hate speech and threatening the security of the country.

NCIC chairperson Dr. Samuel Kobia while calling for dialogue among stakeholders ahead of the August 9th polls said the commission which has embarked on a countrywide civic education and advocacy campaign will not be intimidated by politicians.

With the commission being criticized for failing to firmly deal with incitement and hate speech suspects, NCIC chairperson Dr. Samuel Kobia said that this time things will be done differently.

During the relaunch of Uwiano Platform for Peace, an initiative aimed towards a free, credible, inclusive and peaceful election, Dr. Kobia called for collaboration and dialogue among different agencies in government and Non Governmental organization to ensure peace prevails.