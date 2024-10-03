NCIC starts dialogue aimed at addressing issues raised by youth

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has initiated a series of inter-generational conversations in Homa Bay aimed at addressing issues raised by youth earlier this year.

The initiative seeks to bridge generational gaps and foster understanding between different age groups.

Philip Okundi, chairman said as part of the effort, NCIC plans to reintroduce Amani clubs in all schools across Kenya starting next year which aims to promote peace and cohesion among students.

He said the initiative will be a key component of the commission’s strategy to instill values of integrity and social harmony in the younger generation.

NCIC Deputy Director Public Education and Engagement Kilian Nyambu said NCIC is also heavily investing in building peace structures within learning institutions, recognizing the need to address societal problems from their root causes.

Nyambu said the proactive approach is expected to foster a culture of peace and understanding among students at an early age.

The County Director of Education in Homa Bay Eunice Ayemba emphasized that the existing Amani clubs will be revitalized to strengthen societal values and promote integrity across the community.