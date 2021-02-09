NCIC strikes peace deal with warring communities in Mandera

The two warring communities of Garre and Murule in Mandera County have agreed to bury the hatchet and live in peace.

The deal was sealed after a meeting that brought together top officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as well as National and County government officers.

It was resolved that the community alleged to have committed atrocities against the other shall be fined up to 350 camels of equivalent value in cash.

NCIC chairperson Rev. Dr. Samwel Kobia said for peace to prevail all communities must agree to work together.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mandera Governor Ali Roba said both communities must put aside their differences saying the tribal clashes should now be a thing of the past.

The NCIC arbitration committee further ordered that all stolen properties must be returned within two weeks.

They also urged the national government to move with speed and demarcate the boundary between the two communities which has been the cause of the conflict.

Leaders agreed to support the recommendations in order to achieve long lasting peace in the county.