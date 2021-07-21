NCIC successfully completes Marsabit County peace talks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has successfully completed the process of finding a lasting solution to conflict in Marsabit County.

The peace talks led by NCIC brought together Marsabit Governor, Senators, Women Representative, Members of Parliament, the county speaker, leaders of majority and minority of Marsabit County Assembly and the inter religious council.

This follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta when he met Marsabit leaders last week ordering for lasting peace in Marsabit.

The two-day meeting took place at the Kenya School of Government and ample time was taken to cover all the challenges of peace and conflict in Marsabit.

The leaders developed a practical road map and implementation plan for the interventions needed to achieve lasting peace of the region.

According to NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia, the leaders resolved firmly to have personal and collective responsibility in the implementation of the road map.

“The resolutions of the meeting shall be forwarded to the National security Advisory Council for consideration,” he said.

Early this month, NCIC commenced investigations into the ongoing violence in Marsabit with the aim of bringing to book the masterminds fanning the conflicts.

The reported cases of violence in Marsabit between the Boran, Gabra and Rendille communities left over a hundred people dead and displaced thousands of the residents since the beginning of the year.

Kobia urged security agencies in the country to bring to book the perpetrators, financiers, schemers and executors of the savage acts of violence.