NCIC summons Raila over madoadoa remarks

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been summoned by National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at a rally in Wajir County.

In a statement Friday, NCIC said the term ‘Madoadoa’ is considered a hate speech term in the country.

Odinga made the utterances this week when he took his campaigns to Wajir County as he continues to drum up support for his presidential bid.

“The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech, to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation, and to deliver on our promise of peaceful elections,” said NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia.

Early this year, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was arrested after uttering the term at a rally in Eldoret.

His case was later dropped after the prosecution failed to prefer charges against him.