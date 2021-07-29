NCIC to map out political hot-spots in the country

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has embarked on the process of mapping out political hot-spots in the country ahead of the coming general elections.

The commission noted that it would rely on past records to pick out the areas with a view of engaging residents on the need to maintain peace during the exercise.

This came as the commission expressed its concern over the ongoing hate-speech by politicians a year before the next general elections.

According to the director of programmes in NCIC Millicent Okatch, the commission was aware of areas most affected by elections in the country.

She noted that they would however conduct fresh exercises across the country in a bid to avert chaos before, during and after the elections.

“Apart from mapping out the sensitive areas that are affected by political violence, we have started to engage the youths so that they are not misused by the politicians,” she said.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with security, IEBC and leaders in Naivasha, Okatch denied that the commission was a toothless bulldog.

“Our mandate is to investigate politicians spewing out hate speech and handing over the evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” she said.

She at the same time identified hate speech on social media as the biggest challenge the commission was currently experiencing.

“All the hate speech has now been directed on social media platforms and we shall be working with other government agencies to stem this,” she said.

On the ongoing consultative meetings, the director noted that they were keen to engage the youths who were on the forefront during political campaigns.

“For years politicians have misused youths in political demonstrations and we want to change this narrative ahead of the coming general elections,” she said.

Naivasha deputy OCPD Jared Marando said that they had already identified the hotspots in the lakeside town that was hardest hit by the 2007 post-election violence.

The police boss said that they had opened a police-post in all the estates that had been mapped out as hotspots around the town.

“We have more police officers on the ground and we are ready to use prison officers in the patrols so that we don’t have a repeat of the post-election violence in this town,” he said.

One of the youth leaders, Sophia Lenguya said that they were working as peace mobilizers in the constituency and engaging the youths on the need to maintain peace.