NCIC Vice-Chair Fatuma Tabwara laid to rest in Kwale County

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission Vice-Chairperson the late Fatuma Tabwara was laid to rest at her home at Kombani in Matuga, Kwale County.

Both National and County Government representatives eulogized the Tabwara as a dedicated civil servant and a human rights champion.

Sorrow and grief characterized the burial of Tabwara who collapsed and died on Sunday while attending a relative’s wedding in Kombani, Matuga Constituency in Kwale County.

The late Tabwara was buried in accordance with Muslim tradition.

In attendance were among others NCIC commissioners, County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo, Governor Salim Mvurya, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza.

Mvurya recognized Tabwara as a great leader and an icon to the Kwale county community.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described the late NCIC Vice-Chair as a great national leader and role model who was an outstanding champion of the rights of women and the girl-child, especially in Kwale County.

The President said Tabwara will particularly be remembered for the role she played in the formulation of the sexual harassment policy in Kwale County.

Tabwara, 57, collapsed from a heart attack and died as she was being rushed to Diani Beach Hospital. She leaves behind four children.