Written By: Beth Nyaga
1

NCIC Vice Chair Fatuma Tabwara passes on
NCIC VICE Chairperson Fatuma Tabwara passes on after collapsing at a wedding ceremony at Bowa village in Matuga, Kwale County
National Cohesion and Integration Commission Vice-Chair Fatuma Tabwara is dead.

Tabwara collapsed during a wedding of her nephew in Kombani, Kwale County.

She was rushed to Diani Beach Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tabwara was part of the new NCIC commissioners that was sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga in November.

Prior to her appointment as NCIC commissioner, she had been a political and policy advisor – Office of the Governor of Kwale County.

Tabwara has in the past been appointed and worked in the selection panel of Chairperson, County Public Service Board, Member, County service Board, County Public Service Board- County Government of Kwale as Vice-Chairperson.

She also participated in the formation of sexual harassment policy in the Kwale County Government among other various leadership roles.

