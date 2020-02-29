NCIC warns politicians against using BBI to divide Kenyans

As the 7th edition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularization rallies take place in Meru County Saturday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is warning politicians against the danger of hijacking the initiative for 2022 election.

This is the first time Mt Kenya region is hosting the meeting amid major divisions after a section of leaders boycotted key validation meetings ahead of the rally.

The governors in the region have appealed to politicians attending the event to conduct themselves with “decorum and order, to avoid a repeat of chaotic witnessed at previous BBI rallies.

The commission’s chairperson Samuel Kobia who is calling for tolerance is urging the leaders and other stakeholders to use the initiative to bridge the gaps in prosperity and national reconciliation.

Kobia said the initiative should be viewed as a bridge for Kenyans to have shared prosperity and enhance national reconciliation.

He said the cohesion commission’s fear that the document could plunge the country into pre-mature election mood, underscored the position of many politicians and observers.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s father in Murang’a last week, ODM leader Raila Odinga admitted BBI had become a tool of division.