NCIC warns politicians against using BBI to divide Kenyans

Written By: James Rono
19

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

As the 7th edition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularization rallies take place in Meru County Saturday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is warning politicians against the danger of hijacking the initiative for 2022 election.

This is the first time Mt Kenya region is hosting the meeting amid major divisions after a section of leaders boycotted key validation meetings ahead of the rally.

Also Read  Mps approve nomination of Mutahi Kagwe, Betty Maina to cabinet

The governors in the region have appealed to politicians attending the event to conduct themselves with “decorum and order, to avoid a repeat of chaotic witnessed at previous BBI rallies.

The commission’s chairperson Samuel Kobia who is calling for tolerance is urging the leaders and other stakeholders to use the initiative to bridge the gaps in prosperity and national reconciliation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kobia said the initiative should be viewed as a bridge for Kenyans to have shared prosperity and enhance national reconciliation.

Also Read  Disquiet continues over government's Coronavirus preparedness

He said the cohesion commission’s fear that the document could plunge the country into pre-mature election mood, underscored the position of many politicians and observers.

Also Read  High Court orders suspension of flights from China

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s father in Murang’a last week, ODM leader Raila Odinga admitted BBI had become a tool of division.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR