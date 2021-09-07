NCIC warns leaders against blocking competitors in regional visits

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission says it will file criminal charges against leaders found blocking and making their regions unapproachable for their competitors to visit.

While condemning the acts in the strongest terms possible, NCIC said that in conjunction with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were looking into the matter with a view of filing criminal charges against the people behind the regrettable and barbaric acts.

“NCIC would like to remind Kenyans that all politicians have a right to spread ideas to all parts of the country,” said NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia.

In a statement, Kobia said that through allowing the leaders to visit was the best way for citizens to weigh options as they gear towards 2022 general elections.

The commission also put on notice politicians using abusive language on the national stage in reference to the President saying such trends could lead the country into the wrong way.

“We must remember that it is trends that will make things better or worse in the run up to 2022 elections. If we make a trend for tolerance then we can be sure our nation will be peaceful, if we focus on intolerance then we are headed in the wrong direction,” he added.

He added that the commission would spare no efforts in ensuring in helping the country to never get back to what was witnessed before 2007/08.

This comes after Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade was allegedly stoned in Naru Moru and being blocked from accessing a church in Kieni, Nyeri County.

And in January 2nd, a group of rowdy youth blocked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi from visiting a part in Nandi County which was later followed by a clash between the supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP Ruto in January 22nd in Githurai market.