NCIC warns of organized criminal gangs ahead of 2022 polls

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has sounded the alarm over reemergence of organized criminal gangs ahead of the 2022 polls.

Commissioner Abdulrazak Farah said NCIC had gathered intelligence that Sabaot Land Defense Force (SLDF), Mungiki and Chinkororo were forging unholy alliances with politicians with a view of facilitating criminal activities during campaign and electioneering period.

The political intolerance witnessed in some parts of the country in the recent past does not seem to augur well for a peaceful 2022 election the NCIC said that it is working with security and investigative agencies to track down politicians and businessmen hell bent on hiring the gangs for their political schemes.

NCIC has mapped out Nakuru, Eldoret, Mombasa and Nairobi as possible violence hotspots.

Farah was addressing the media after a stakeholders’ meeting in Nakuru aimed at finding a lasting solution to skirmishes that have rocked parts of Marishioni and Olenguruone in Njoro Sub-County.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui Mwenda warned politicians against exploiting the youth in violent political contests.