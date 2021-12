The price of Maize flour is set to go up as the National Cereals and Produce Board increases maize prices to 3,000 Shillings per 90 kg bag. This is an increase of 300shillings, from the previous price of 2700 kshs in the second price review this month. The increase in the cost of maize forms 80 percent of the total cost involved in the production of flour, which is already trading at a high of over one hundred shillings for a two-kilogram packet.

