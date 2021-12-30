NCPB announces new maize purchasing price of Ksh 3, 000 per bag

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has announced a new maize purchasing price of Ksh 3000 for a 90kg bag.

The Board has also assured farmers that payment for the maize will be done within 24 hours of delivery.

A statement to newsrooms indicates that the Board is purchasing the maize for commercial purposes and all farmers within regions that are currently harvesting or have already harvested are encouraged to deliver their grain to the nearest NCPB depot.

“The price of Ksh 3, 000 we are offering will enable farmers get value for the maize they deliver due to the accuracy of our weighing services,” NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote said.

According to the statement, there are no administrative conditions for one to deliver maize to the Board as long as the produce meets the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Grade I and Grade II standards.

Mr Kimote said the Board was offering storage facilities at competitive rates and farmers can opt to store under the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) or under regular warehousing.

In addition to offering storage services, the Board also offers other grain post-harvest services such as grain drying, cleaning, grain grading and aflatoxin testing.