NCPB Depots ready to receive maize and fertilizer for Storage

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is preparing to receive maize from farmers and fertilizer for distribution, set to begin in November 2024.

After inspecting the NCPB Eldoret Depot, Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Kipronoh Rono, encouraged farmers to sell their maize from the previous season to the board. He added that NCPB has been instructed to sell the maize currently stored to create space for the new harvest.

Regarding fertilizers, Dr. Rono mentioned that the Ministry has initiated tenders for suppliers, with an ongoing evaluation process to select those who will provide high-quality fertilizers and seeds. “The government has arranged for fertilizers and seeds to be available in every store across the country from November,” he stated.

He also highlighted plans to streamline distribution by offering fertilizers and seeds at one-stop shops. The subsidized price of Ksh 2,500 per 50kg bag of fertilizer will continue to apply.

Dr. Rono acknowledged Uasin Gishu County’s significant contribution to maize production, noting that farmers in the region had already received close to 100,000 bags of fertilizer during the short rainy season. Additionally, the government purchased 700,000 bags of maize from Uasin Gishu, paying farmers Ksh 1.5 billion, with further payments planned before the end of the year.

“This year, we have received 70 million 90kg bags of maize, the highest ever, and expect more during this harvest season,” Dr. Rono said, emphasizing that this will help alleviate hunger in the country.

To minimize post-harvest losses, the government has also distributed 20 dryers to assist farmers with drying their produce.

Dr. Rono further announced the distribution of sunflower seeds to 41 counties, including 20,000 kilos in Uasin Gishu. Farmers were encouraged to collect seeds after harvesting their maize.