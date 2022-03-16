NCPD calls for proper investment in youth

The National Council for Population and Development has called for proper investment in the young generation to secure the country’s future. NCPD Director General Dr. Mohamed Sheikh says without providing the youth with the right skills and opportunities the country’s development is in jeopardy.Sheikh was speaking during an engagement forum with media professionals where the State department of planning and Media Council of Kenya entered into a strategic partnership that will shape the narrative on population and development.

  

