Ndakaini Half Marathon to return after three year break

The Ndakaini Half Marathon is set to be held on 16th September 2023 at Ndakaini Dam,Muranga County.

This years edition ,the first one in three years,will feature the 21km,10km and 5km races.

The organisers, the Ndakaini Dam Environment Conservation Association (NDEKA), have orgnaised this years race under the theme “conserving the environment and promoting sports talents at the grassroots levels.”

The annual half marathon, popular for its challenging terrain seeks to fundraise towards the conservation of the Ndakaini Dam.



“NDEKA is very excited to once again bring this annual sporting event after three years hiatus that was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The steady growth of this event has been central in raising funds for conservation of the environment around the Ndakaini Dam, a major water source for over four million Kenyans. Our plan is to plant at least 5,000 trees during this year’s event, as we aim to plant 20,000 trees in the next five years with the help of our sponsors,” said NDEKA chairman, James Mukuna.

“In addition, this year, we are expanding our focus to include promoting sports talent at the grassroots level; being aware that there is a need for a holistic approach to sports development. We expect at least 3,000 participants in this year’s edition as we look to take the event to an even higher level than it was before,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, Athletics Kenya second Vice Chairman, Francis Kamau, lauded NDEKA for their commitment to revive the event, which he termed as a talent hub for Kenya’s sportsmen and women.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our country’s sports calendar. We join hands to revamp this initiative for the benefit of our athletes and the athletics enthusiasts from different parts of our country.

“This morning, as I declare this event officially launched, I would like to encourage all participants to embrace this opportunity and consider this competition as a stepping stone to future success in their athletic pursuits,” he said.