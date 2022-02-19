Ndaragwa MP calls on Jubilee Party rebels to reconsider political stance

Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has called on Jubilee Party rebels to reconsider their political stance and return to the ruling party now under the Azimio La Umoja movement for a united country.

Speaking in Nakuru East and Bahati constituencies during the reactivation of the Jubilee Party activities in the areas, Kioni said the party does not hold prisoners and is seeking to work with all leaders who have the country’s interests at heart.

The legislator who led a series of public engagements about the Jubilee Party observed that it is unfortunate that a cross-section of the country`s political leadership elected on the Jubilee Party was crisscrossing the country, maligning the party and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker told more than 1,500 participants of the forums that the party had registered staggering success in the quest for cohesive social-economic development of the country and voters should only trust and choose leaders who still believe and share the values of the Jubilee party.

Kioni said in the next 18 weeks, he will lead Jubilee Party popularization drives across 28 Counties with a view of persuading renegades back to the party whose government he says has been instrumental in fostering peace among Kenyans.

He added that the Jubilee administration under the leadership of President Kenyatta has been keen to improve the quality of life among citizens through projects modelled around the four development agendas of Universal Health Care, Affordable Housing, Food and Nutrition Security and Manufacturing.

The MP said besides mobilizing participants to popularize the beleaguered Jubilee Party, the drive seeks to make the participants advocates of peace during campaigns and the upcoming general elections on August 9.

The Lawmaker stated that Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga aims to strengthen the new era of national responsibility which will be a huge milestone for refocusing the Vision 2030 blueprint of a cohesive and prosperous middle-income country.

He further indicated that there are many untapped opportunities in the country.

“This country is blessed with enormous resources with an appropriate climate for new possibilities. These opportunities can only be tapped when our politics and economics work in harmony.

“This is what the Azimio La Umoja Movement is bringing to the table,” he pointed out.

Local politician-cum- businessman Ben Gathogo castigated the Kenya Kwanza’s call on minimal borrowing by the treasury saying the country is aiming for a middle-status economy which can only be achieved by sound borrowing and investment in capital projects.

Gathongo commended President Kenyatta`a development track record and challenged patriotic leaders to support Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja which he said seeks to follow Kenyatta`s legacy.