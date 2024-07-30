Kenyan Afro-Pop singer-songwriter and producer, Ndegz, has released his debut EP titled ‘Mr. Bull’.

It’s a key moment in Ndegz’s music career as this marks his first extended body of work that truly represents his music style, artistry and production skills.

The 7-track EP that cuts across R&B, Pop and Hip Hop genres delivers an authentic, emotional, personal and relatable listening experience.

The EP’s title directly translates to his childhood nickname shortened from Ndegwa which means the bull in his native language Kikuyu.

Excited to release his first body of work that took years to craft, Ndegz said: “It’s been a long time coming! I’m ecstatic to share my sound with the world and my die-hard fans.

“In three words, this EP is soulful, vulnerable and addictive. It’s been a true labour of love.

“Long nights, uncountable changes in the making but generally an all round incredible journey working with some of the most brilliant creatives.”

At the same time, Ndegz released the music video for “Your Love Is Like”’ in collaboration with Kenyan rap legend Prezzo.

The new video carries irresistible charm, blending Ndegz’s smooth vocals and Prezzo’s iconic rap lines.

The captivating combo shines in the sultry video directed by Ivan Odie and produced by Joe Mahinda.

From the infectious beat to the heartfelt lyrics, every aspect of the song is designed to evoke emotions and stir the soul.

Dancehall fused “1 Time” with Kidkay (formerly Kid Kora) is a song about longing to settle down with a desired lover, paying homage to long-term celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu.

Kidkay joins Ndegz again on “Loving You” – a deep, evocative serenade and “Fire Blue” that captures the essence of vulnerable love that renders the lover emotionally naked.

Ndegz keeps up a soulful momentum on the EP with heartfelt ballads: “Your Love Is Like” featuring Prezzo and “Need You”; closing off with “Boss” – a boastful anthem and banger.