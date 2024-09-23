Nderitu and Team Bags KCB Golf Series in Machakos

The four-ball of Philip Kibet, Fostine Maithya, Mercy Nderitu and Daniel Salaton returned a combined score of 111 points to emerge as the overall winners of the 17th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the 9-hole Machakos Golf Course on Saturday.

They managed to beat the team of Cornelius Ndumai, Crispus Katiku, Samson Matilu who returned 110 points to be named the second best team of the day at the tournament that was headlined by 131 golfers.

Speaking after guiding her team to victory, Mercy Nderitu said:

“We feel very elated and pleasantly surprised but the circumstances around today’s game and the motivation we had as a team contributed to the final result. Before we got on the course, one of our members in our team formed a whatsapp group to show us that this was serious. Fine we wanted to enjoy ourselves but we also wanted to make the difference for ourselves and the sponsor.”

Daniel Salaton, who plays off handicap 25 was impressive on the course, the experienced golfer returned 41 points to bag the overall winner award beating handicap 17 SK Theuri who clinched the man winner award with 39 stableford points.

Felistus Mativo, handicap 34, returned 36 points to scoop the lady winner award beating Mercy Nderitu on countback.

Handicap 33 Liz Wanjiru claimed the guest winner award after an excellent 40 stableford points.

Away in Nairobi, Captain Joy Njagi, playing off handicap 33, carded an impressive 44 Stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the Commander’s Cup, powered by KCB Bank at the Kenya Airforce Golf Club in Eastleigh.

In Division A, Dr E. Arigo (handicap 16) clinched the top spot with 35 points, while Sergeant Faith Muteti (handicap 15) secured the runner-up position on the countback, also with 35 points at the tourney that attracted a field of 144 golfers.

Division B saw Dr. D. Mang’oka (handicap 19) triumph with 40 points, narrowly edging out Colonel Kiprop (handicap 19), who finished as runner-up with an identical score of 37 points on countback.

Mugambi Kinuthia won the men’s longest drive, while Valine Akoth took home the longest drive title in the ladies’ category.

Steve Mutungi claimed the nearest[1]to-the-pin award for his precision play.

Brigadier Oscar Muleyi, playing off handicap 30, won the subsidiary category with 39 Stableford points.

Meanwhile, youngster Anita Nyaguto took home the Junior Winner award, and Martin Kiambi emerged as the Sponsor Winner.

Speaking at the event, KCB Bank Kenya Director of Finance, James Mugo, lauded the longstanding partnership between KCB and the Kenya Defence Forces alluding that the two parties will continue deepening their relationship for shared value and prosperity.