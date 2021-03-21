Ndindi defends UDA despite losing in recent by-elections

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has defended the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party despite losing in by-elections that were held recently in various parts of the country.

The MP commended the recently established party saying it performed much better as compared to other parties.

He noted that UDA despite being three-month-old party, it has secured an MCA seat and also enabled an independent candidate to win Msambweni by –elections, a constituency that predominantly supported ODM.

Speaking in Murang’a when he attended church service during a fundraiser to support AIC church, Ndindi termed UDA as a national party saying most of the by-elections were won by parties which are regionally based.

“UDA is not just a party to watch but a party that will form the next government. Those criticising us because of the recently concluded by-elections should read what’s in mind of our people. At the coast currently we have more support than the Jubilee party had in 2017. This also applies to western and Ukambani regions,” added the legislator who is a strong supporter of the Deputy president, William Ruto.

The MP further castigated the people who are trying to remove the DP as deputy party leader of Jubilee alleging that the ruling party currently has lost most of its followers.

“No one should try to think of removing Ruto or his allies from the Jubilee party. The Party is already dead. We moved away from the party when leaders in the opposition started interfering with the Jubilee operations.

“Those also saying DP will be ejected out of the deputy president’s residence should know the popularity of Ruto is not based on buildings,” added Ndindi.

Majority of Murang’a residents, according to Ndindi are followers of the hustler nation with the MP calling local leaders to join the winning party come 2022 general elections.

“Kenyans are tired by parties which are run like personal entities. We know those run Jubilee parties even others are not politicians that why we opted to move out and form a national party by the name UDA,” he said.

He further faulted those who are trying to position themselves as kingpins of Mount Kenya saying such politics are things of the past.

“We have several leaders trying to position themselves as communities’ kingpins! That one will not help. It’s time to focus on the country as a whole and seek support from all communities,” he added.

Ndindi’s sentiments came a few days after the UDA candidate in Machakos senatorial by elections was defeated.

The MP also dismissed those supporting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to run for presidency saying the CS should resign and join politics.

“Matiang’i should leave the office he is currently occupying and join politics so that he can compete for presidency in 2022,” he added.