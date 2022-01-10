NDITC to inspect multi-billion shillings projects in Coast region

The National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) will conduct two days of extensive inspection of multi-billion infrastructural and other projects in the Coast region.

The Committee Chairman Dr Karanja Kibicho who is also Interior Principal Secretary will lead a team of about 40 Principal Secretaries, Heads of Parastatals and other Government Agencies during the inspection tour slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team that will be divided into four groups will visit mega projects being funded by the National Government in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi Counties.

The tour will also comprise members of the Regional Development Implementation Coordination Committee (RDICC) led by the Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata, who also briefed the press on the NDITC itinerary.

The projects to be inspected in Mombasa County include Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 at the Port of Mombasa, Liwatoni Foot Bridge, newly constructed Mama Ngina Girls Secondary School and several newly constructed roads.

In Kilifi County, the committee will visit Ronald Ngala Utalii College, Marekebuni-Majengo-Marafa-Sosoni Road, Baricho Bridge and its Approaches and Malindi International Airport.

The projects to be inspected by the committee in Kwale County are Dongo Kundu Economic Special Zone, Kinango-Kwale Road, Mwachande Bridge and Approaches Roads and Fish Landing Site at Shimoni.

Elungata who is also the chairman of RDICC said the region is a beneficiary of multi-billion projects which he said would greatly boost business and other economic activities in the area and the whole country in general.

“Massive investment by the national government on the infrastructural improvement and other mega projects is dramatically transforming the coastal region,” said Elungata.

He said the huge resources committed by the government for the infrastructural improvement and other critical projects have positioned the region as an attractive destination for investment, trade and tourism that will not only benefit the country but the entire region in East and Central Africa.