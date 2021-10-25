NDMA distributes 8500 bags of animal feeds in Mandera

by Hunja Macharia
SourceKBC Correspondent
Tags

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has flagged off a consignment of 8500 bags of animal feeds to sustain targeted animals for two weeks in Mandera.

This is in response to the large livestock mortality rate, occasioned by drought caused by unpredictable rain patterns in North Eastern part of Kenya.

Speaking after flagging off the consignment in Takaba and Elwak sub counties of Mandera county, NDMA Mandera county director Hussein Alio said the animals are weak and some have already died.

Hussein urged local administrators to consider the vulnerable in distribution of these animal feeds.

Assistant County Commissioner Wycliffe Munada said the distribution will be done fairly and the most affected areas will be given priority.

He urged locals not to sell the feeds and instead give them to their emaciated livestock to boost their immunity.

At least 2 million Kenyans from 10 counties have been hard hit by the current drought ravaging the country.

  

Latest posts

Govt to support Community Radio TV Stations, CS Mucheru says

Hunja Macharia

Two pupils sustain minor injuries after school fire

Muraya Kamunde

Multi-agency security team busts fuel siphoning syndicate in Mombasa

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More