NDMA distributes 8500 bags of animal feeds in Mandera

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has flagged off a consignment of 8500 bags of animal feeds to sustain targeted animals for two weeks in Mandera.

This is in response to the large livestock mortality rate, occasioned by drought caused by unpredictable rain patterns in North Eastern part of Kenya.

Speaking after flagging off the consignment in Takaba and Elwak sub counties of Mandera county, NDMA Mandera county director Hussein Alio said the animals are weak and some have already died.

Hussein urged local administrators to consider the vulnerable in distribution of these animal feeds.

Assistant County Commissioner Wycliffe Munada said the distribution will be done fairly and the most affected areas will be given priority.

He urged locals not to sell the feeds and instead give them to their emaciated livestock to boost their immunity.

At least 2 million Kenyans from 10 counties have been hard hit by the current drought ravaging the country.