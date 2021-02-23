Near fist-fight as Nyandarua MCAs differ over fate of Assembly’s speaker

Drama unfolded at the Nyandarua County assembly as members engaged in a physical altercation over a court’s decision that barred speaker Ndegwa Wahome from transacting business.

Barely two hours after uniting in endorsing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, hell broke loose after word went out that MCAs allied to Wahome had hired goons to raid the assembly and take away the mace.

The move was meant to prevent deputy speaker Zackary Njeru from chairing house business.

Following the chaos that went on for hours, police intervened and arrested Gatimu Ward MCA Kieru Wambui, a close ally of Wahome.

Those allied to Governor Francis Kimemia have since vowed to camp at the assembly and have police guard the mace.

The Nakuru high court had earlier Tuesday barred Wahome from presiding over proceedings at the assembly.

Wahome had just made his way into the assembly ready to preside over debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 that is before the assembly.

In barring Ndegwa from presiding over the day’s business, Justice Hillary Chemitei ruled that he was unfit to preside over debate of the Bill.

Nyandarua Assembly Service Board Member who is also Shamata MCA Gitau Njamba confirmed the decision of the court to the assembly with the court expected to make a ruling on the fate of the embattled speaker on the 9th of March this year.

The high court in Nakuru had offered temporal reprieve for the embattled former speaker by extending Justice Joel Ngugi’s orders of January 26 that stayed Wahome’s impeachment, noting that Ngugi had issued extensive orders over the same matter.

Wahome was impeached on February 10 for the second time after 26 MCAs supported the motion.

He was accused of gross misconduct, misuse of office and nepotism with members of the assembly accusing him of failing to explain how over half a billion shillings meant for the construction of the county assembly offices was appropriated.