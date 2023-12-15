Nearly half of mobile data subscribers now on 4G network

The number of mobile data subscribers on 4G network in Kenya has risen to reach 23.9 million owing to migration of customers from inferior 2G connection.

First quarter statistics by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicate that 4G subscriptions now account for 48.4pc of total mobile data subscriptions which stood at 49.3 million in three months of the year to September 30, 2023.

Kenya added 1.4 million 4G subscribers in the period under review from 22.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, a 6pc increase.

“2G subscriptions declined as more customers migrated to faster internet speeds offered by 4G and 5G technologies,” said CA.

In the period under review, 2G subscriptions fell by 1.3 million to stand at 14.7 million. The decline was also witnessed in 3G subscriptions which fell to 10.2 million from 10.3 million registered during the previous quarter.

However, 5G subscriptions continue to rise as a result of expansion of sites across the country by Safaricom and Airtel.

In the quarter under review, 5G subscriptions crossed half a million mark to stand at 509,737 from 449,794 reported during the last quarter.

According to CA, Kenya now has 34.6 broadband subscribers who consumed 377.8 million gigabytes of data in three months of the year to September.

Average data consumption per subscriber now stands at 10.9GB with 6.5GB on 3G network, 13GB on 4G and 2.3GB on 5G network.

The increase adoption of broadband can be attributed to the increased number of affordable smartphones in the country which increased by 6pc from 30.8 million as feature phones declined by 0.3pc

“During the period July to September 2023, the total number of mobile phones accessing mobile networks stood at 64.67 million out of which 32.63 million and 32.04 million were smartphones and feature phones respectively,” said CA.

Total number of mobile subscriptions now stands at 67.1 million representing a penetration rate of 132.7pc.