Negotiate with lenders to allow for restructuring, borrowers urged

Written By: Benson Rioba
9

Negotiate with lenders to allow for restructuring, borrowers urged

Borrowers with active non-performing loans should liaise with their financial institutions to restructure their loans to avoid being listed at the Credit Reference Bureaus after the six-month grace period offered by the government lapses in September this year.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Metropol Group Managing Director Sam Omukoko says despite this directive, borrowers’ profiles are still active and there is need for updates to harmonise the credit information systems.

Also Read  EU, Trademark East Africa in safe trade deal in Kenya

About 16 million borrowers with active loans are being encouraged to update their Credit Reference Bureau profiles by restructuring their loans to accommodate the six-month loan repayment amnesty.

Metropol Group Managing Director Sam Omukoko says the directive halting listing of loan defaulters by Credit Reference Bureaus due to the slowdown of the economy occasioned by COVID-19 has broken down the credit sharing information and might affect the financial sector if no proper records are put in place.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Since March this year when Kenya confirmed the first Coronavirus case, lending has declined by 25 percent, due to uncertainties over borrowers’ ability to service loans.

Also Read  Political Goodwill during COVID-19 good for universal health agenda

Credit Reference Bureaus are eying more collaboration with fin techs to come up with innovative ways to combat identity.

Also Read  Taxing pension will hurt retirees, says former Presidential candidate

Credit Reference Bureaus have listed about 3.2 million borrowers in Kenya.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR