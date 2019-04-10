Neighbours of slain varsity student Ivy Wangechi speak out

Neighbours of slain Moi University student at Thika’s Makongeni estate are yet to come to terms with the horrendous murder that cut short the life of their promising daughter, Ivy Wangeci on Tuesday.

They described Wangechi as a social and disciplined girl who would frequent the area during holidays, and who always stayed away from trouble.

When journalists visited their residence at Makongeni’s phase 10, only a few of her relatives were at home, as they were informed that her family had travelled to Eldoret to come to pick the body.

The relatives refused to talk to the media saying they were waiting for investigations to be concluded.

Only a few neighbours got the courage to castigate the criminal act that ended the life of their good neighbour.

According to a mama mboga who operates a few meters from their house and who claimed to know the deceased well enough, the news came as a shock to the community who had invested a lot of hope in the young girl.

She says they were eagerly waiting for her graduation this year and had even asked her to begin her career as a volunteer doctor in the area, as she waited to be formally employed.

“We had organized a big graduation party for her as she is the only student to pursue Medicine in the area. We had a lot of hope in our young girl but her life was cut short. It is a sad moment for this area,” she said.

Area Community Policing Chairman, Justus Muthiani said he knew the girls family as a good neighbour and had seen her on various occasions in the estate during holidays.

However, he knew nothing about her villain boyfriend claimed to hail from Thika town. “He doesn’t stay in this estate, he said.

The Chairman called on people, especially in the social media to give investigative agencies time to unearth the truth on what necessitated her death, rather than engage in speculations.

“What social media ran soon after her brutal health hurt us as a community. It is painful to learn the death of one of your members through the media. The comments were also outrageous and disheartening,” he said.

Wangeci, a sixth-year student at Moi University College of Health Sciences was hacked to death Tuesday morning by a man identified as Naftali Kinuthia outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was doing her practicals.

Kinuthia is said to have pulled an axe out of a sack and cut her on the head, hacking her to death.

His motive is still unknown.