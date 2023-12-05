Rapper Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly expecting their first child together after rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

Following their recent reconciliation, nearly two decades after their first split, it was reported by Us Weekly that the pair were ‘welcoming their first baby together.’

While this is the 43-year-old singer’s first child, her partner, 49, shares his two adult children Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24, with his ex Channetta Valentine.

Over the weekend, the “Only You” hitmaker sparked pregnancy rumours while attending the Grammy award-winning rapper’s 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

In a video shared across social media, Ashanti raised speculation that she may be expecting after placing her hand on her stomach as if she was cradling a baby bump.

While she made the gesture, Nelly also touched her stomach.

After seemingly indicating they had a little one on the way to the audience, they both laughed and exchanged knowing glances.

Ashanti and Nelly, real name Cornell Haynes Jr., first got together after meeting in 2003.

The rap star has collaborated with the R&B star on various occasions, including her 2007 track “Switch” and 2010’s “NY Lover”.