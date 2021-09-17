Nelson Havi files petition to stop CBC implementation

A petition seeking to stop implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) education system has been filed in court. Through the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, the petitioner Esther Adero says implementing the new curriculum should be stopped as it is unlawful and prejudicial to the future of learners. The petitioner has also requested that the matter be determined by a bench of not less than 5 Judges. The petition comes as the government vows to soldier on with the phased roll out of the CBC syllabus which is now in grade five.