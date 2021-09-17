Nelson Havi files petition to stop CBC implementation

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has filed a petition in court seeking conservatory orders against further implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In the petition, Havi wants the matter to be heard by an uneven number of judges of not less than five.

The petition is also seeking to know whether Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha can alter the system of education through sessional papers and policy decisions instead of legislation.

Dr Fred Matiang’i and Prof George Magoha will have to explain the basis upon which they replaced 8-4-4 system of education codified in Sec 41 of Basic Education Act in the guise of changing curriculum when the system of education is a function of legislation by Parliament. ^DoS pic.twitter.com/4uwUGAjHUI — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) September 17, 2021

The LSK President has argued that under the Education Act, only Parliament can change the system of education.

But Prof Magoha said early this week that both teachers and learners were comfortable with the new curriculum dismissing concerns raised by a section of stakeholders including parents as unfounded.

Professor Magoha said the government is committed to ensuring the CBC curriculum is fully implemented.

” We are not going to take this lying down, this onslaught is based on toxic politics and we are not politicians neither cowards. You will not see me on television arguing but i will be in schools checking that work is going on. If there are bottlenecks we will deal with them” he said.

The CS said the government has put in place measures to procure learning materials even as he dismissed claims by parents that CBC books are expensive.

Read also-> Nelson Havi to file petition challenging CBC

The petitioner argued that actions by the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) are unlawful and prejudicial to school-going children.

EXPLAINER: 2-6-6-3 education system

Basic Education is organized into three (3) levels: Early Years Education, Middle School Education and Senior School.

The primary focus of the 2-6-6-3 education system is to equip learners with skills and not merely make them pass the end of cycle examinations like the 8-4-4 system.

It splits the primary education curriculum into two categories; two years and six years respectively.

The students will then join the junior secondary school for three years then they proceed to senior secondary school that lasts another three years.

The CBC curriculum is yet to be fully embraced.