Nelson Havi to file petition challenging CBC

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi says he will challenge the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) in court.

Through his Facebook page on Wedmesday, Havi said he would be filing a petition next week challenging the CBC.

Havi argues that the education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with children and their future as is the case with leadership.

Some parents have expressed concern about the cost of the new curriculum set to replace the 8-4-4 system especially the many books they have been asked to buy for their children who recently started the first term of the 2021 academic calendar.

The CBC was implemented to focus on equipping learners with skills was rolled out for Grade Four learners last year with the transition from primary to junior secondary school scheduled for 2023.

EXPLAINER: 2-6-6-3 education system

Basic Education is organized into three (3) levels: Early Years Education, Middle School Education and Senior School.

The primary focus of the 2-6-6-3 education system is to equip learners with skills and not merely make them pass the end of cycle examinations like the 8-4-4 system.

It splits the primary education curriculum into two categories; two years and six years respectively.

The students will then join the junior secondary school for three years then they proceed to senior secondary school that lasts another three years.