NEMA cracks down on illegal sand harvesting in Kisumu

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has raised concerns over the increasing cases of illegal sand harvesting in Kisumu County.

County Director of Environment, Leonard Ofula, revealed that the practice is prevalent along the major rivers, disrupting the natural flow of water and posing a serious threat to both the local communities and the environment.

Ofula emphasized that illegal sand harvesting contributes significantly to the rapid degradation of the environment in the area. In response, NEMA has launched a campaign to enforce sand harvesting regulations aimed at curbing the uncontrolled extraction of sand.

The campaign carried out in collaboration with the county government, seeks to enhance surveillance on all sand harvesting activities, ensuring that they are conducted sustainably and environmentally friendly.

“The county government is stepping in to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of sand harvesting practices to promote responsible resource management and environmental conservation,” Ofula stated.

The county government has been tasked with setting strict standards for sand harvesters, transporters, and other stakeholders involved in the industry.

It will also enforce licensing and compliance to ensure that all players in the sector adhere to the regulations that are laid out.

Ofula noted that the collaboration between NEMA and the county government will help mitigate the environmental and social impacts associated with illegal sand harvesting, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the practice in the region.

NEMA, he added, will not issue mining permits without first conducting Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) to ensure the protection of the environment.

Ofula also warned those engaged in illegal sand harvesting, stating that they risk up to four years in jail, a fine of up to KSh. 4 million, or both.

To raise awareness, NEMA is working with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to educate the community on the dangers of illegal sand harvesting.

“We plan to organize community meetings and workshops in areas where this practice is rampant to educate locals on sustainable practices and the importance of preserving the environment,” he concluded.